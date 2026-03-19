Ambazonia Crisis: latest on Sisiku Ayuk Tabe’s arrest, trial and conviction

FRENCH CAMEROUN SUPREME COURT ORDERS RETRIAL IN LANDMARK CASE OF NERA 10, NULLIFIES APPEAL COURT PROCEEDINGS

Yaoundé, Cameroon – 19-03-2026

We wish to inform the public and the international community that following today’s proceedings at the Supreme Court in Yaoundé, our leaders, SisikuAyuktabe and his team have been returned to prison after a significant and dramatic development in their case.

We wish to officially inform the public of the following outcomes:

In its ruling, the Supreme Court annulled the judgment and entire proceedings of the Appeal Court. The Court further ordered that the matter be sent back to the Appeal Court for a fresh hearing before a newly constituted panel of judges.

This decision marks an important, though modest, step forward in the pursuit of justice. By nullifying the earlier proceedings, the Supreme Court has effectively recognized that the prior Appeal Court trial was fundamentally flawed and constituted a miscarriage of justice.

This also marks a significant turning point in the legal journey of the Nera 10. While it does not yet bring final closure, it reopens the path toward a fair hearing and reinforces the continued pursuit of justice.

While our leaders remain in detention in good spirits, they take solace in this development as a sign that truth and justice are gradually prevailing. They are resolute, encouraged, and unwavering in their commitment to see justice fully served.

We call on all people, people of goodwill, supporters, and the International Community to remain attentive, engaged, and supportive as this case returns to the Court of Appeal. The struggle for justice, fairness, and the respect of fundamental rights continues.

Further updates will be communicated as developments unfold.



Dabney Yerima

Vice President,

The Federal Republic of Ambazonia