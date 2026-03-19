Yaoundé to host global experts on infrastructure financing April 23-24

Experts from Japan, the Middle East and West Africa will gather in Yaoundé on April 23-24 for the second international financial colloquium on infrastructure investment in the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC).

Organised by Contacturer Capital, Horus Investment Capital and Akoa Mballa & Co, the event backed by the Ministry of Finance and the Central African Financial Market Supervisory Commission, will focus on developing financing solutions adapted to the sub-region’s constraints.

The colloquium comes amid persistent structural budget limitations, heavy reliance on external funding and rising public debt pressures across CEMAC. Organisers say the initiative aims to move beyond discussion toward operational solutions tailored to local economic realities.

Held under the theme “Regional Financial Market and Structural Finance Engineering for Infrastructure Projects in CEMAC,” the gathering will serve as a platform for experts in taxation, finance and law to share expertise, according to Edmond Christian Akoa Mballa of Akoa Mballa & Co.

The program is structured around three objectives: promoting regional financial markets as tools for sustainable development, developing an operational framework based on international best practices, and positioning regional actors as credible partners in major infrastructure projects.

A scientific committee will oversee discussions, with the goal of producing actionable financing models adapted to the sub-region.

Source: Business in Cameroon