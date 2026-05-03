Ambazonia conflict escalates after visit of Pope Leo

Following the recent visit of His Holiness Pope Leo, tensions in Southern Cameroons have escalated once again, marking a troubling return to violence in the English speaking regions of Cameroon. Several reports indicate that armed clashes have resumed, resulting in the deaths of at least 14 civilians in Ndzerem-Nyam village and 2 government soldiers in Big Babanki.

The resurgence of conflict highlights the fragility of peace efforts and the deep-rooted divisions that continue to fuel unrest between separatist groups and state forces. Civilians remain particularly vulnerable, often caught in the crossfire as hostilities intensify.

Despite hopes that the Pope’s visit might encourage dialogue and reconciliation, the renewed violence underscores the ongoing challenges facing any lasting resolution. Observers continue to call for increased international attention and meaningful negotiations to prevent further loss of life and stabilize the region.

Two Cameroonian soldiers were killed on Friday in an ambush by Ambazonia Restoration Forces at a security checkpoint in Big Babanki in the Tubah subdivision.

Local media reported an increase in attacks on civilians and security forces in the region in recent weeks.

Cameroon has been experiencing an armed separatist conflict in its English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017, as separatists seek to create a new nation known as the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda