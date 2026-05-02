Yaoundé: National Assembly gives former speaker’s son 2 days to return official vehicle

The National Assembly of Cameroon has ordered the urgent return of several official vehicles, giving concerned officials a strict 48-hour deadline to comply.

According to an internal memo dated April 29, 2026, and signed by the Director of Cabinet to the Speaker of the House, Isaac Tamba, the directive targets multiple senior staff members accused of retaining government vehicles beyond authorized use.

Among those named is Marga Yéguié Ibrahim, a technical adviser and son of former National Assembly President Cavaye Yeguié Djibril, alongside two other officials identified in the document.

The administration insists that all listed vehicles remain state property and must be returned without delay. The communication emphasizes that the measure is mandatory and part of a broader effort to restore stricter control over public assets within the institution.

The memo also warns that failure to comply within the given timeframe could lead to disciplinary sanctions and potential legal action for improper use of public resources.

No official response has yet been made public by the individuals concerned.

Source: Lebledparle.com