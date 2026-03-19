No tickets will be sold for Pope Leo XIV’s masses in Cameroon

A poster circulating widely on WhatsApp claims that access fees will be charged for masses to be celebrated by Pope Leo XIV during his apostolic visit to Cameroon. The poster, shared for several hours on the messaging platform, lists fees ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 CFA francs to attend celebrations in Yaoundé, Bamenda and Douala. The claim is false: the Apostolic Nunciature in Cameroon has formally denied that any tickets are being sold.

An image widely shared on WhatsApp claims to be an official poster for the apostolic visit of Pope Leo XIV to Cameroon, scheduled for April 15-18, 2026. The image lists several categories of access to papal masses: “ticket” (10,000 CFA francs), “comfort” (30,000 CFA francs), “premium” (50,000 CFA francs) and “ultra VIP” (100,000 CFA francs), and includes a WhatsApp number for reservations.

Several elements suggest the poster is not authentic. It does not display the official logo of the Catholic Church in Cameroon, refers to a ticketing system that is unusual for papal masses, and uses a graphic style more typical of commercial promotional posters.

Official framework of the visit

On February 25, 2026, the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of Cameroon announced that Pope Leo XIV would undertake an apostolic visit to the country from April 15 to 18 at the invitation of President Paul Biya. The program includes stops in Yaoundé, Bamenda and Douala.

Local church authorities have also begun announcing the celebrations planned during the visit. The Archdiocese of Bamenda, for example, confirmed in a communiqué dated March 8 and published on March 13 that a mass will be celebrated at Bamenda Airport on April 16. The document does not mention any payment required to attend.

Official denial

Following the circulation of the poster, the Apostolic Nunciature in Cameroon issued a clarification stating that no tickets are being sold for the papal visit.

In its statement, the Nunciature confirmed that access to all liturgical celebrations presided over by Pope Leo XIV in Yaoundé, Bamenda and Douala will be entirely free. It added that no ticket sales or paid reservations have been authorized.

The Nunciature also warned against any private initiative seeking to charge for access to papal masses and called on the faithful to focus on the spiritual preparation for the visit.

The Archdioceses of Yaoundé and Douala also dismissed the poster on social media, stating that access to papal celebrations is free and that the message circulating online is a scam.

The poster claiming that access to Pope Leo XIV’s masses in Cameroon requires payment is misinformation. Church authorities confirm that attendance at the celebrations during the apostolic visit will be free.

Source: Sbbc