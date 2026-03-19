Iran’s president vows Israeli assassinations of top officials won’t go unanswered

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed that the Israeli assassination of the head of the Basij Organization and his comrades “will not go unanswered,” and will further increase the determination of the Iranian nation.

In a message on Wednesday, the Iranian president offered his condolences over the martyrdom of the “brave commander” Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani Farsani, along with several of his comrades, in a “terrorist” Israeli attack.

Noting that Soleimani bravely served on the fronts during Iraq’s 1980-88 imposed war on Iran and took part in all arenas of resistance and was “always prepared for martyrdom”, Pezeshkian said that he has “now reached his long‑held aspiration.”

“It is a false illusion of the inhumane and terrorist Zionist regime that such malicious actions could weaken the resolve of the noble Iranian nation,” he stressed.

“There is no doubt that the blood of these dear martyrs will not go unanswered, and their martyrdom will inspire a revolutionary fervor with even greater motivation,” Pezeshkian added.

In a seperate statement earlier on Wednesday, Pezeshkian also condoled the martyrdom of top security official Dr. Ali Larijani and his associates.

President Pezeshkian described him as a “virtuous, precious, and dear brother.”

“He was an outstanding and valuable figure who, throughout the era of the Islamic Republic, served in various capacities, yielding extensive and diverse results. During our long collaboration in the Islamic Consultative Assembly and his recent tenure as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, I witnessed nothing but goodwill, keen insight, companionship, and foresight from him,” Pezeshkian wrote in the message.

Iran’s president warned of severe consequences for the perpetrators of the horrific crime.

“Undoubtedly, a severe revenge awaits the terrorist criminals who have stained their foul hands with the blood of the innocent, yet brave and steadfast, martyrs of the sacred land of Iran during the recent terrorist aggressions,” he warned.

The US and Israel started a fresh round of aerial aggression on Iran on February 28, some eight months after they carried out unprovoked attacks on the country.

The attacks led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran began to swiftly retaliate against the strikes by launching barrages of missile and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on US bases and interests in regional countries.

Source: Press TV