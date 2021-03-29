French Cameroun war has inflicted millions of US dollar damage to Southern Cameroons farming sector

Prof Carlson Anyangwe, a senior Southern Cameroons academic and frontline leader has catalogued the harms caused by the French Cameroun military attacks against the people of Southern Cameroons, saying the war has, directly and indirectly, inflicted hundreds of millions of US dollars in damage to the Southern Cameroons farming sector.

Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News, Prof Carlson Anyangwe said French Cameroun government army soldiers have looted agricultural buildings and facilities that were serving the CDC and PAMOL agro-industrial plants in Ndian, Fako and Menchum.

The Southern Cameroons figure added that agricultural warehouses, markets in the rural areas, farmers’ credit unions, and cocoa and coffee storage facilities have been demolished by troops loyal to the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé.

Elsewhere in his conversation with our London Bureau Chief, Prof Carlson Anyangwe said that the regular destruction of farming equipment and tools belonging to Southern Cameroons farmers is a justification for the Ambazonia Interim Government to intensify the ghost town operations throughout the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Carlson Anyangwe also pointed out that the damage done to the Southern Cameroons agrarian population was very large and that more than 96 percent of Ambazonians relying on the farming sector for their survival have been negatively impacted.

Prof Anyangwe revealed that indirect damage in the Southern Cameroons farming sector includes loss of production capacity and alternative opportunities.

By Chi Prudence Asong in London






