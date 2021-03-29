Southern Cameroons Crisis: Nearly all rural health centers destroyed in Biya regime attacks

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima has said that more than 400 health centers have been destroyed as a result of attacks by Cameroon government army soldiers waging a devastating military campaign against the English speaking people of Southern Cameroons.

Vice President Dabney Yerima told members of the Ambazonia Interim Government cabinet on Sunday that the French Cameroun regime headed by Mr. Paul Biya and the French Cameroun elite force known as the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) are responsible for the destruction of more than 400 Southern Cameroons health facilities in the rural areas.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader added that more than three quarters of all health centers in Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia are now closed, while medicine is now a rare commodity.

Yerima also said that the deliberate silence maintain by the international community has turned the Southern Cameroons conflict into the largest humanitarian crisis in the Gulf of Guinea.

The high-ranking Southern Cameroons Interim Government official further highlighted that the plight of Ambazonian children remains grim with many in the rural areas dying of preventable causes.

Dabney Yerima went on to say that in the days ahead, the Interim Government will be implementing the Big Rubbergun project to push back the occupying French Cameroun army soldiers.

By Asu Vera Eyere








