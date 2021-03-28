Amba Crisis: Washington showing its teeth, Sends Laurent Esso’s niece, Michelle Esso, out of the US

The Biden Administration has begun hitting Biya administration officials where it hurts the most.

The Biden Administration has already indicated that Cameroon is a country which needs to be watched very carefully because of the gross human rights abuses taking place in the country, especially within the context of the Southern Cameroons crisis.

Washington clearly holds that the Yaoundé government is persecuting Southern Cameroonians for purely linguistic purposes.

The new U.S. Administration has sent Laurent Esso’s niece, Michelle Esso, out of the United States and she has been declared persona non grata.

Michelle Esso is paying a huge price for some of the errors and sins of her uncle, Laurent Esso, who is a key member of the Yaoundé crime syndicate that has usurped power and has opted to make things terribly hard for Cameroonians.

But it is the violence and disaster playing out in the country’s two English-speaking regions of the country that is paining the Biden Administration that is very high on human rights.

More Cameroonians supporting the corrupt and violent Yaoundé government will be knowing their fate vis a vis the Biden Administration in the coming weeks.

The Biden Administration has begun showing its teeth and it is determined to bring the aging, ailing and corrupt Yaoundé government to the negotiating table where a peaceful resolution to the four-year-old conflict will be found.

More will be yours as Cameroon Concord News Group gathers more details.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai





