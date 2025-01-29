Former Indomitable Lions Coach Winfried Schafer appointed as technical adviser to help struggling Ghana

Ghana have appointed former Africa Cup of Nations winning coach Winfried Schafer (75) as a technical adviser to their team after failing to qualify for the 2025 finals in Morocco.

The German-born Schafer led Cameroon to the African title in 2002 and also previously coached Jamaica and Thailand. He established his coaching credentials at Karlsruhe in the Bundesliga.

Schafer will assist coach Otto Addo as Ghana revamped their technical team ahead of the resumption of World Cup qualification in March.

Addo has been kept on despite Ghana missing out of the Cup of Nations finals for the first time in the last 11 editions after a disastrous qualifying campaign, where they failed to win any of their six matches and finished bottom of Group F behind Angola, Sudan and Niger.

“In his new role, Schafer will not only provide technical guidance but also oversee the development of football in Ghana as the Director of Football,” said a statement from the Ghana Football Association.

“This role will also require Schafer to develop and implement long-term strategic plans for the association, provide technical guidance in line with Ghana’s football philosophy, provide general leadership for youth development and ensure consistent high performance by teams.

“His experience coaching at both club and national team level will undoubtedly be valuable in this position.”

Ghana next meet Chad and Madagascar in World Cup qualifiers in March. They share top place in Group I with only the group winner advancing to the 2026 finals in North America.

Source: Flashscore