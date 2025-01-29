Series of fires ravage markets across Cameroon

The start of the year has been particularly difficult for many traders in Cameroon, as a series of fires have ravaged several markets nationwide. These disasters have caused significant material losses and disrupted the lives of thousands of merchants.

The most recent fire broke out on January 23 at Petit Marché, in Yelwa, in Garoua, the regional capital of the North. At least 27 newly built shops were destroyed. According to Cameroon Tribune, the fire erupted just as the first traders were setting up for the day.

The capital, Yaoundé, has also been hit by this wave of fires. During the night of January 17-18, a blaze tore through Mfoundi Market, destroying around 50 stalls. Some sources suggest that the fire was triggered by electrical failures and unsafe heat sources, such as candles. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause.

This was not the first fire in Yaoundé this year. On the night of January 5-6, Mokolo Market—one of the city’s largest markets—also went up in flames. Shops selling cereals, clothing, and shoes were among those destroyed. Traders estimate their losses at several million CFA francs.

The country is witnessing a rise in market fires, fueled by factors such as unregulated construction, overcrowding, and faulty electrical installations. In response, the government plans to build “modern markets” to break this cycle. These new markets will be designed with strict safety standards and modern infrastructure, particularly in fire risk management. Two such “new-look” markets have already been inaugurated in Bertoua (East) and Sangmélima (South) after devastating fires had nearly wiped out their predecessors.

Source: Sbbc