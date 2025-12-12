Fako Division: 8 killed in Tiko fuel tanker explosion

Eight people were killed and several others injured after a fuel tanker exploded early Friday in Cameroon’s Southwest Region, authorities said.

The tanker, which had departed the seaside resort town of Limbe and was en route to the commercial hub of Douala, overturned and burst into flames before exploding on a highway in the town of Tiko.

“We heard a loud noise and saw huge flames. It was so frightening. We don’t even know how many people have been consumed by the fire,” said James Njie, a witness said.

Viang Mekala, senior divisional officer for Fako, where Tiko subdivision is located, said the death toll, initially reported as four, hit eight after more bodies were recovered from the debris during rescue operations.

“About 10 houses and some vehicles that were driving behind the truck were torched. Three people were injured and have been transported to the hospital,” Mekala told reporters after visiting the scene.

He said traffic had resumed along the highway after firefighters, working with local residents, cleared the debris.

Source: Xinhuanet