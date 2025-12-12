Cameroon-Ukraine tensions: Kiev sanctions 3 Cameroon-flagged ships for Russian wheat transport

Three vessels sailing under the flag of Cameroon are among the 56 ships recently sanctioned by Ukraine. On November 25, acting on a proposal from the National Security and Defense Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree targeting vessels that export goods, mainly Russian wheat, from the ports of Sevastopol and Feodosia in Crimea, a Ukrainian territory annexed by Russia in 2014.

The decision is part of Kyiv’s strategy to curtail commercial flows considered to support Russia’s war effort, especially through maritime corridors controlled by Moscow in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian list includes the Princess Eva, registered as a cargo vessel in Kribi (South region of Cameroon); the USKO MFU, registered as a cargo vessel in both Kribi and Douala; and the Cometa Pawell, also a cargo ship.

Each vessel faces at least eight restrictive measures for a period of 10 years. These include asset freezes, restrictions on commercial operations, limits on transit routes, and a ban on using the Ukrainian radio frequency spectrum, among other technical and operational constraints.

Sanctions with potential extraterritorial reach

Although these measures fall within Ukraine’s sovereign authority, their impact could extend beyond the country’s borders. They may be taken into account or even adopted by states that have imposed sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, particularly in the European Union and more broadly the Western bloc.

The message from Kyiv aims to increase economic and logistical pressure on Russia. Through this mechanism, Ukraine seeks to hinder the use of certain third-country flags in maritime trade linked to Moscow since the start of the war in February 2022.

For Cameroon, the case highlights the vulnerability of its flag’s reputation on the international stage. The country previously received a “red card” from the European Union for alleged laxity in flag attribution related to illegal fishing.

Cameroon-flagged vessels have also been accused of taking part in Russia’s “shadow fleet,” used to bypass international sanctions on Russian oil exports. These incidents have fueled criticism regarding the use of Cameroon’s flag in activities that fall outside or on the margins of international regulations.

Under pressure from its partners, the Cameroonian government has pledged to reform the sector by reviewing the procedures for granting the national flag. The stated goal is to better monitor shipowners choosing the flag and reduce the risk of non-compliance with sanctions regimes and international standards.

At present, Cameroon’s merchant fleet includes at least 223 vessels totaling more than 3 million gross tons. In this context, any measure targeting Cameroon-flagged vessels may affect the overall perception of the fleet by oversight bodies, insurers, and transport operators.

Source: Business in Cameroon