Dabney Yerima: Southern Cameroons resistance is a continuation of Dr Emmanuel Lifafe Endeley’s prophetic path

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government has told a South African radio host in Johannesburg that the Federal Republic of Ambazonia’s four-year-old armed resistance is inspired by the prophetic path of Dr Emmanuel Lifafe Endeley who was strictly against any union with French Cameroun and its marquisard movements.

Comrade Dabney Yerima made the remarks in a live interview on Wednesday in which he informed the people of the city of Johannesburg on the state of the Southern Cameroons struggle and the need for the South Africa government to push for collective international action to help the people of Ambazonia.

Yerima opined that the British Southern Cameroons revolution is simply following the prophetic path that was mapped out by Dr Emmanuel Lifafe Endeley but ignored by leading KNDP forces in the 60s.

The roasting of a baby on February 11, 2021 in Batibo in the North West region seems to be shocking to millions around the world, but very few people remember that the burning of homes during an insurrection or insurgency in Cameroon is a French Cameroun government policy which dates back to the days of the marquisard movement in East Cameroon.

The burning of a baby in Batibo on the so-called Youth Day by Cameroon government army soldiers is a clear reminder that peace and stability are still illusory in Southern Cameroons though the regime in Yaoundé is giving the impression that things are stabilizing in Ambazonia.

The roasting of vulnerable people is nothing new during this conflict that has already sent more than 7,000 Cameroonians to an early grave.

Kwakwa and Ngarbuh are still fresh in many minds. In Kwakwa, an old woman and a sick old man were roasted alive by Francophone army soldiers.

In Ngarbuh, Francophone government troops gunned down scores of people and set homes ablaze, leaving many calcinated in their homes. These were young children and pregnant women who had nothing to do with the insurgency that has been playing out in Southern Cameroons for over four years.

Vice President Yerima pointed out that the French Cameroun crime syndicate in Yaoundé clearly holds that burning the homes of the poor and innocent Southern Cameroonians will cause the population to discontinue its support to the insurgents even when it has not been really proven that the population is supporting the fighters.

Following the proclamation of independence by the Ambazonian leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, the French government of President Emmanuel Macron and French Cameroun villains and criminals joined forces and lined up and are now confronting the Southern Cameroons revolution, similar to what happened to the late Dr. Emmanuel Lifafe Endeley when he began his plebiscite campaign against British Southern Cameroons joining La Republique du Cameroun.

Elsewhere in the interview, the exiled Southern Cameroons leader elaborated on ways that the nations in Southern Africa that are all members of the Commonwealth can help thwart the fabricated conspiracies of the French government and that of La Republique du Cameroun against the peaceful people of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files





