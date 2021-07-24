Boko Haram kills 7 Cameroon gov’t soldiers

Seven Cameroon government soldiers have been killed in a suspected Boko Haram attack in the Far North region.

It has been more than a week since there were clashes with the Nigerian Islamic sect who have regained ground for several months.

Our correspondent in Maroua who confirmed today’s early morning attack said Boko Haram fighters raided the Mechanized Infantry Division at Bim in Sagmé, Fotokol district at around 4:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT).

Cameroon Concord News gathered that the assailants came in large numbers with vehicles and motorcycles.

This deadly attack comes after a week of calm. On July 15, Boko Haram elements attacked a school and an army outpost in Talla-Katchi.

Between July 19 and 20, approximately 50 Boko Haram members laid down their arms and surrendered in two waves to the Kolofata vigilance committee in the Mayo-Sava department, of which Mora is the main town.

By Rita Akana with files