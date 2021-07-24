Southern Cameroons Crisis: Defense Minister Sneaks into Dschang

There is total demoralization and confusion among soldiers and politicians in Yaoundé as Amba fighters continue to chop down Cameroon’s defense forces.

Over the last month, the Ambazonian Defense Forces have proven that they can strike the country’s soldiers wherever and whenever they want.

Thousands of soldiers have been killed by Ambazonian Defense Forces who are fighting for the total liberation of their homeland.

The fighters have even started going beyond their territory to attack army soldiers in East Cameroon.

The fighters have grown in both confidence and experience and many of them now hold that Cameroon’s army soldiers are as good as boy’s scouts.

Given the brazen attacks and the killing of many soldiers, the Ministry of Defense has decided to organize a one-week defense seminar in Dschang, chaired by the minister of Defense, Joseph Beti Assomo, who smuggled himself into Dschang for fear of being attacked by Ambazonian Defense Forces.

The meeting, which is also attended by senior military officials, will enable participants to take a long and hard look at the military’s strategy which has not delivered any meaningful results.

By Rita Akana