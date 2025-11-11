Biya’s continued stay in power has open doors to exploitation and criminality

As Cameroon returns to business as usual following the violence that erupted after the disputed presidential election, won by 92-year-old President Paul Biya, human rights organizations are turning their attention to communities struggling to recover from widespread insecurity.

In the weeks after the election, tension and uncertainty spread across the country. According to Reuters and two U.N. sources, Cameroon’s security forces killed at least 48 civilians during protests against the re-election of the world’s oldest ruler. Eyewitnesses estimate that more than 400 people were injured.

While the street violence has subsided in some areas, intimidation, and fear have returned to alarming levels nationwide. Citizens once again find themselves trapped between deep political divisions and the lawlessness that often thrives in times of instability.

In the Southwest and Northwest regions, where separatists have been fighting government forces for over eight years, human rights organizations warn that extortion and exploitation are now rampant due to a growing security vacuum. Reports suggest that members of the army, police, and the gendarmerie are targeting innocent families of alleged Anglophone supporters to extort money.

“The situation is making it difficult to distinguish between genuine law enforcement officers and corrupt individuals taking advantage of the turmoil,” said a local traditional ruler from the Fako constituency who sued for anonymity when speaking to Cameroon Intelligence Report.

Sarah Ekane, a community organizer and human rights activist in Fako Division said that two Francophone security officers in Muyuka unlawfully arrested and detained Mr. Bawu Ragis, claiming his daughter, Sakwe Alice Bawu, was a supporter of the Ambazonia Interim Government.

“The Francophone dominated security services loyal to the Biya regime in Yaoundé are taking advantage of the uncertainty,” Sarah Ekane said.

“Mr. Bawu told revealed that they detained him from November 1st to the 3rd and demanded 200,000 CFA francs for his release. This is unacceptable because his detention was arbitrary and the second in two months. When we approached the local gendarmerie station for an explanation, the officer on duty said they could not comment on ongoing investigations.”

In Cameroon’s volatile environment, corrupt officials are exploiting the chaos to settle personal scores, harass civilians and extort money often under the pretext of maintaining law and order or fighting terrorism.

Joyce Eposi, whose sister Sarah fled to Canada two years ago, described a recent incident: “I couldn’t believe they came to our house asking for my sister who left Cameroon in 2023. We knew what they wanted. When they realized our dad was away and our mum was hospitalized, they left disappointed. A few days later, they went to the home of Enow Arrey Lucy, who had also fled the country, and extorted 135,000 CFA francs from her terrified family, accusing her of being a lesbian wanted for questioning. These are thieves in uniform causing misery.”

Many families in the diaspora are distressed to hear that their relatives in Cameroon have faced questioning, searches, or even arbitrary detention by local policing authorities. There are reports of night-time visits and targeted threats linked to political affiliations, alleged LGBT support and social media comments made abroad.

According to Ako Matthew a chartered member of the Truth and Human Rights Group, “Families of individuals like Maureen Esapa, Kingsley Egbe Tiku, and Paul Che Ako reported that elements of the police and the gendarmerie had visited their homes under false pretence. These visits were not sanctioned by any state prosecutor and were only intended to collect bribes.”

Cameroon’s 2014 anti-terrorism law, originally introduced to combat Boko Haram, has been widely criticized for its vague provisions. It allows for the death penalty for a range of acts, even those unrelated to violence. These ambiguous laws have been used to suppress freedom of expression and assembly and to prosecute journalists, activists, LGBT activists and government critics in military courts under the guise of fighting terrorism.

For many citizens, especially in the two Anglophone regions, life under the so-called terrorism laws has become a daily struggle for survival. Security checkpoints, meant to restore calm, are now seen with fear and suspicion as interactions with officers can be unpredictable and dangerous.

Cameroon’s future depends on rebuilding trust between the state and its citizens. True peace cannot emerge from fear, repression, or corruption, but from justice, accountability, and a genuine commitment to democratic values. The government must remain faithful to its promises of fostering a democratic and tolerant society.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé