Atanga Nji: Neither a saint nor a devil, says a family member!

A recent article published by Bruno Bidjang, a pro-Cameroon-government journalist, on Atanga Nji’s CFAF 57 million to the ruling CPDM and the government of Cameroon in 1988, has triggered a wave of criticism, with many Cameroonians, many of whom do not have details about Atanga Nji’s wealth and his rise to power, indicating that the Cameroonian territorial administration minister is a crook and had served time in the New Bell Maximum Security Prison.

Cameroon Concord News, Anglophone Cameroon’s premier investigative journalism platform, has decided to conduct an impartial investigation into the minister’s activities with a view to clarifying certain things. Politically, Atanga Nji comes across like a callous and intimidating person, but a family member of the territorial administration minister has decided to shed light on the life of the businessman cum politician to debunk some of the lies which make Mr. Atanga Nji look like an old demon who is still living with humans. The minister’s family member opted for anonymity and Cameroon Concord News Group is helping Cameroonians to know the other side of Mr. Atanga Nji’s life.

Cameroon Concord News: You are related to Mr. Atanga Nji, Cameroon’s territorial administration minister, and you feel hurt when you hear some of the things people who do not know him say about him. What is the other side of the story?

Answer: I have known Mr. Atanga Nji Paul for a long time and I am hurt to hear some of the false stories that are told about him. Far from being a monster and a crook, Paul Atanga Nji is a very hardworking person who from birth had an eye for business opportunities. By the age of 27, Minister Atanga Nji had posted some good business results which enabled him to reach out to the government and the CPDM and this put the spotlight on a young Cameroon who actually came from a rich family and owned a bank in Douala known as Highland bank. His father was a businessman and Mr. Atanga Nji’s business ability might have come from his dad who was well known in the entire Northwest region.

Cameroon Concord News: So why it is always reported that Atanga did some time in New Bell for financial malfeasance?

Answer: The story that he went to prison is false and baseless. Many Cameroonians do not know how processes work in their country and many depend on rumor as their source of information which is indeed unfortunate. There is no record of Mr. Atanga Nji being tried and convicted of a crime. The reality is that he had a business transaction sometime back when he was young, where he imported some Becks beer legally. When the ship arrived, he borrowed some money from a bank whose name I will protect, to complete the clearing operation which is what any normal businessman will do. He paid his loan upon selling his stock of drinks. Shortly after the operation, two of the bank’s staff who were managing accounts for high net worth borrowers disappeared from the country to Canada, absconding with the bank’s money.

As we all know, Cameroon has its processes which sometimes could be complicated. As the matter was reported to the authorities, all the names of those who were managing client accounts and the names of the clients themselves were submitted to the police. The authorities therefore decided to arrest both the clients and the staff managing the accounts for questioning with a view to establishing the truth.

Cameroon Concord News: So that was how Mr. Atanga Nji was arrested with other people?

Answer: Yes. The truth had to see the light of day and after a thorough investigation, it was established that the clients, including Atanga Nji were innocent. The fault was clearly that of the two bank staff who had absconded to Canada. Mr. Atanga was released and there was no probable cause for him to be convicted. But as you know, the damage to their reputation had already been done given that they were detained for a short while. No Cameroonian has ever bothered to investigate this matter to bring out the truth. Cameroonians love rumor and it can be said that many Cameroonians dislike Mr. Atanga Nji because of his political beliefs and he seem to be a poster boy of the regime. Nobody has brought out any records of his conviction in Cameroon. The rumor has been spreading and each time you read a story relating to his detention, you will see new additions. Nobody has ever mentioned the name of the trial judge who convicted him and no one has ever mentioned how long he was in jail. I am using this opportunity to debunk what many haters are spreading about a man who believes in hard work. He is not a saint but we should relate nothing but the facts.

Cameroon Concord News: What happened after Mr. Atanga Nji and others were released?

Answer: The reputational damage was huge and Minister Atanga Nji and others felt that the bank which had destroyed their reputation must pay for its mistake. The bank was therefore taken to court in a class action suit and the bank lost. Minister Atanga and the others won their case and things were settled as they should be settled. It is this story of his life that some unscrupulous and hate- filled Cameroonians will not report online. On the contrary, they will take the story which lacks basic legal truths to the Internet because they want to destroy the man’s reputation.

Cameroon Concord News: And what about the story concerning his twin brother?

Answer: It is also true that he had a twin brother who passed away in a motor accident. Many people have been spreading the false news that he has been using his brother’s name to run his affairs. For those of us who are related to him, we know that his name is Paul Atanga Nji and that has always been his name. Those who went to boarding school with him know him and his twin brother. They know that he is called Paul Atanga Nji and has always been known as such. Strangely, some shameless people in an effort to gain clout and attention on social media will always twist everything to smear him.

Cameroon Concord News: The same article published by Bruno Bidjang focused on his humanitarian activities but many people always suspect Atanga Nji’s intentions. What can you say about this?

Answer: As you know, falsehood always spreads faster than the truth and sometimes even those who have benefitted from Atanga Nji’s largesse could be reluctant to speak in his support because of his affiliation to the ruling party and the way some malicious persons have painted him. Paul Atanga Nji might be rough on the edges but he is soft on the inside. He has helped and made so many people from Cameroon’s Anglophone community and from his native Mezam to become dollar millionaires. He shares his business intelligence with those who come close to him and has supported many people financially. The beneficiaries of his largesse are all over the country. He has his own ways of governing but those who know him know that he is a very kind person.

Cameroon Concord News: Thank you, sir, for presenting a different side of the Paul Atanga Nji story. We hope some Cameroonians will conduct more investigations to shed more light on this story.

Answer: It is my pleasure to set certain things right. I know the truth will always prevail. There are no saints on earth and it is irrational of anybody to create monsters where there are none.

Note to the public: Cameroon Concord News, known for its impartiality, is inviting anyone who has a different version of the Atanga Nji story to contact its editor. Our mission is to tell the truth and we are committed to staying impartial.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé