Biya-World Bank, CPDM against Mohamadou Dabo, Buhari’s new men, Sassou’s PRO

Cameroon has hired consultancy Drake & Bart to design an institutional framework that would help wean the country off World Bank help in managing its mining cadastre.

Sky falls in for tycoon Mohamadou Dabo’s business airline

The Cameroonian authorities have brought the curtain down on the operations of the business travel specialist Global-S-Aviation. And its founder, the vastly wealthy businessman Mohamadou Dabo, is facing prosecution over the contract to upgrade Garoua airport.

Nigeria’s new military top brass after Buhari purge

President Buhari has put an entirely new team at the helm of the Nigerian military. Both public opinion and the military itself have welcomed the overhaul, while national security adviser Babagana Monguno has kept his job and could even consolidate his influence.

Candidate Sassou deploys his lobbyists and PR people in Washington and Paris

Hoping to be re-elected for a fourth term on 21 March, the Congolese leader Denis Sassou Nguesso recently retained the services of two PR firms in the French and American capitals to shore up his rather tattered international image.

Source: Africa Intelligence





