Bayern Munich partnering with Cameroon’s Petrichor to develop women’s football

Bayern Munich have announced that they will partner with Cameroon’s Petrichor Football Association — a development organisation focusing on women’s youth football — in an initial two-year agreement to develop player pathways.

Bayern will aid Petrichor in football, nutrition and club management, while also providing ongoing training for their coaching team. In addition to the goal of producing professional footballers, the partnership also aims to set girls up for other opportunities through education and support programmes.

FC Bayern Women will also provide equipment, contributing to the creation of professional training structures – as well as organising regular visits and exchange programmes between Munich and Cameroon. Access to the FC Bayern Campus, joint webinars and training courses are also set to be included in the partnership.

Petrichor have already partnered with LaLiga (through its foundation and women’s football division) to create structured youth leagues for girls under 13 and under 15 in Cameroon in a collaboration which began in 2022.

Francisco De Sá Fardilha, sporting director of women’s football at FC Bayern, was quoted as saying in a press release: “We want to support Petrichor in its long-term growth and share our knowledge and expertise with the staff.

“The passion for football in Cameroon really impressed us. During our visit in October 2024, we got to see how well-regarded FC Bayern is there.

“Through this partnership, we hope to encourage even more girls and women to discover their passion for football and give them better prospects through a structured educational programme, both on and off the pitch.”

De Sá Fardilha and youth coordinator Nathalie Bischof already visited Cameroon in October 2024, when talks regarding a potential partnership were getting underway.

Petrichor co-founder Paul Dreisbach said: “This partnership is about more than just football. We want to use the power of sport to strengthen communities and give women and girls in Cameroon new opportunities. Our shared values and goals will help us to advance women’s football in the country.

“It’s a privilege to work together with FC Bayern. The partnership will make our training programme better, while enabling more girls to play football in safe and supportive surroundings.”

Source: ESPN