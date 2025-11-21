Yaoundé: Indonesia Intensifies Interactive Promotion Via Exhibition

Indonesia’s commitment to boosting its profile in Cameroon was solidified by Ambassador Agung Cahaya Sumirat, who used the “Discover Indonesia” exhibition as a key platform for promotion.

“We want to continue intensifying interactive and integrated promotion of Indonesia so that Indonesia’s profile gains more space in the hearts of the Cameroonian people,” said Ambassador Agung in a press release from the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) in Yaoundé in Jakarta, Wednesday, November 19, 2025, as quoted by Antara.

Ambassador Agung, who is also concurrently the Indonesian Ambassador to Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Republic of Congo, and the Central African Republic, welcomed the high enthusiasm of the Cameroonian public for Indonesia’s various promotional activities.

KBRI Yaoundé presented the first-ever integrated exhibition themed “Discover Indonesia” at PlaYce Yaoundé from November 14–16, 2025. The exhibition featured information on Indonesia’s history and diplomacy, the diversity of Nusantara’s arts and culture, such as traditional musical instruments and regional clothing, as well as opportunities for higher education scholarships for Cameroonian students.

The event also served traditional Indonesian culinary items such as kue lumpur (mud cake), cassava chips, tahu isi (stuffed tofu), dadar gulung (rolled coconut pancake), and bakwan (vegetable fritters).

The atmosphere of the exhibition became more festive, according to the statement, when the Mandau Dance and mass dances were performed, accompanied by songs like Tabola Bale, Gemu Fa Mi Re, and Hioko Tobelo.

“Discover Indonesia,” which also served as a promotional event for the Trade Expo Indonesia and the Bali & Beyond Travel Fair 2026, included a business desk showcasing various authentic Indonesian products, ranging from processed snacks and cosmetics to helmets.

A number of business visitors showed interest in learning more about import opportunities, distribution, and potential collaborations with Indonesian entrepreneurs. A visitor named Youssouph admitted he was happy because he “got a new picture of Indonesia.”

Meanwhile, another visitor, Claudine Ngodem, who came with her family, appreciated the batik coloring activity, which she found interesting and educational for children. ***

Source: Radio Republic Indonesia