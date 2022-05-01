Archbishop Andrew Nkea elected new leader of the National Episcopal Conference

The bishops of Cameroon met for their National Episcopal Conference meeting and elected the metropolitan Archbishop of the Bamenda Ecclesiastic Province, Archbishop Andrew Nkea to the helm of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon.

Cameroon Concord News understands the session lasted only one day and its participants abode by all the measures ordered by the Biya regime to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The main point of their meeting was the election of the new conference’s leadership.

By Rita Akana