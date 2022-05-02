Sisiku Ayuk Tabe aide slams over 63 years of French Cameroun occupation of Ambazonia

The continuation of French Cameroun military operations and occupation of Southern Cameroons for over 63 years is a full-fledged war crime, says the Ambazonia Interim Government, which also denounced Yaoundé’s incessant violation of the Ambazonian people’s rights.

The human suffering experienced by British Southern Cameroonians including innocent women and children who are presently exposed to vicious forms of targeting and violations on a daily basis and denied their most basic rights, has been caused by the French Cameroun regime of Mr. Paul Biya, the Ambazonia Interim Government said in a Saturday press release.

The Ambazonia Interim Government also denounced the attempts by the Biya French Cameroun regime to target Doctors Without Borders witnessing the crimes committed by Francophone army soldiers against the people of Southern Cameroons.

The Ambazonia Interim Government further urged the UN and international human rights and humanitarian organizations to assume their responsibilities, emphasizing that they should work on exposing La Republique du Cameroun crimes against Southern Cameroons women and children.

The communiqué came after the Southern Cameroons Department of Foreign Affairs said troops loyal to the Francophone dominated government in Yaoundé were still carrying out attacks against Southern Cameroons women and children.

In a recent press release, the Ambazonia Department of Foreign Affairs said the Biya Francophone regime practices the worst forms of discrimination against the defenseless people of Southern Cameroons on a daily basis and before the eyes of the international community.

By Isong Asu