Battle for Ambazonia: Yerima says Biya cannot put a fake name on Southern Cameroons

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima has said that nobody in Yaoundé, not even the French Cameroun dictator Paul Biya can put a fake name on the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News Group, Dabney Yerima said French Cameroun under Biya has been fighting for five years now to conquer our people but we remain the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and nobody in Yaoundé including Biya can put a fake name on our homeland.

“Southern Cameroons has been independent for ages and today on our East side we have La Republique du Cameroun” Yerima said.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader stated that the continued presence of French Cameroun troops in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia signals the need for the diaspora to increase support for the resistance. “The onus is upon our Ambazonia fighters to duly defend and protect this valuable homeland left to us by our founding fathers that must be transferred on to future generations.”

Yerima insisted that Amba fighters can maintain security throughout Southern Cameroons with support from the diaspora, and that there is no need for the presence of French Cameroun gendarmes and corrupt police officers.

Dabney Yerima furthered that Southern Cameroons CPDM elites have no place in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, warning that any CPDM government minister attempting to target Ambazonia interests in the homeland will face dire consequences.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai