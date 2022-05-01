La Republique du Cameroun: 14 kidnapped in Far North region

At least 14 people have been kidnapped by militants of terror group Boko Haram in Cameroon’s Far North region, local and security sources said on Saturday.

The hostages, including motorbike taxi drivers and their clients, were abducted on Friday as they drove through Bargaram locality, a stronghold of the terror group in the region.

Boko Haram fighters blamed them for using the road in defiance of a ban on movement which they impose in the area, a security officer said on condition of anonymity.

The army has launched a search and rescue mission of the hostages, according to officials.

Boko Haram has intensified attacks on civilians in the region in the last one week, killing at least five and looting property, according to security reports.

Source: Xinhuanet