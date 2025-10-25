2025 Presidential Election: Making matters worse

There are currently massive military raids across Cameroon as the country prepares for the declaration of falsified presidential election results.

In Douala, Anicet Ekane, a leader of UPC Manidem, was arrested in his home without a warrant of arrest. Many say it was a kidnapping orchestrated by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, who thought threats could cower the people of Cameroon into submission.

Since the arrest of Mr. Ekane, other politicians are being picked up in night raids. The writing is on the wall. The 43-year-old dictatorship is crumbling. Many Biya regime hawks are desperate. The tides are turning and power is slipping through their fingers.

But the arrest will not change much. Monday will reveal the extent of the people’s determination to bring down a system set up by the country’s president, Paul Biya, to oppress his people and spread corruption and nepotism across the country like an out-of-control fire.

Cameroonians across the world have made up their minds to stand firm. Biya and his group of kleptocrats must leave power for Issa Tchiroma, a man who has promised to clean up the Augean Stable created by the brain dead dictator, Paul Biya.

Mr. Tchiroma also known as Hurricane Tchiroma beat Mr. Biya in the 2025 presidential elections, exposing the incompetence of regime hawks to even fraud thought they claim they are expert at it. Polling station after polling station revealed how Cameroonians hate Mr. Biya and his regime which has brought death and hardship to the population.

The Biya regime noted for its exceptional manipulative and corruption ability is not convincing anybody, not even the international community which has seen the fall of a man who had the best opportunity in the world to immortalize his name by developing his country but decided to elevate corruption and intimidation into a political system.

Today, the ruling party manipulators are at work, demonstrating and calling for peace as if there is war in Cameroon. They claim they have won the presidential election but they are shutting down bars, banning gatherings and arresting ordinary citizens as part of their intimidation strategy. How do you win elections and you are afraid of war? How do you shut down bars and night clubs when your victory is supposed to be celebrated?

The die is cast. Mr. Biya has lost the election and his time at the Unity Palace is up. The arrests and intimidation are simply the kicks of a dying horse.

The people are determined and they are standing with Issa Tchiroma every step of the way. The government’s intimidation is not diminishing the people’s determination to call for change. The time for change is now. The government has a choice. Acknowledge defeat and make the transition smooth or keep on playing old tricks and incur the people’s wrath. The trend of change is irreversible.

For Mr. Biya, he has an opportunity to clean his image or whatever is left of it. He should call Tchiroma and congratulate him and work towards a peaceful transition or stick to his old ways which will only lead to a disgraceful exit from the political scene. Mr. Biya has hurt Cameroonians and many have been pushed into an early grave by the Biya-engineered poverty.

For 43 years, he has unleashed poverty and death on people he is supposed to serve and protect. Death is a common occurrence in Cameroon today. Many Cameroonians are dealing with financial stress. Their kidneys are blowing up due to stress. Their livers are being boiled in alcohol due to frustration.

The people need change. The era of the Internet has brought enlightenment to the people and Atanga Nji’s intimidation cannot reverse the movement that is currently underway.

Biya must salvage something. He has lost trust. He has lost his reputation. He has lost his dignity. Under him, Cameroon has become an Augean Stable. He could however help himself by demonstrating that he is a man with the fear of God in his mind by doing the right thing that might change perceptions in his favor. A word to the wise is sufficient.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai