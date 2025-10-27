Tension Mounts in Cameroon as Citizens Demand Transparent Presidential Results

As Cameroonians wait the long-anticipated release of the presidential election results scheduled for October 27, 2025, nationwide demonstrations have erupted in major cities including Ngoundéré, Maroua, Douala, and Bamenda.

Thousands of young people have taken to the streets, calling for fair, transparent, and credible results, with many expressing support for opposition candidate President Tchiroma Bakary, whom they believe legitimately won the vote.

The protests, which began peacefully, have reportedly been met with heavy military intervention, resulting in casualties and injuries among demonstrators.

Witnesses describe scenes of panic as security forces clashed with protesters demanding democratic accountability and an end to decades of political stagnation.

For many Cameroonians, this election symbolizes more than a political contest. It represents a struggle for change after 43 years under the same regime.

Citizens across the nation are voicing deep frustration with what they describe as a tyrannical and self-serving system, one accused of prioritizing personal enrichment and family networks over the welfare of ordinary people.

As tensions escalate, both local and international observers are urging calm and transparency in the handling of the results. The people of Cameroon, weary from decades of unfulfilled promises, remain united in their call for justice, fairness, and a peaceful transition of power.

Whether the election outcome ushers in a new leadership or extends the long-standing rule of the current regime, the nation stands at a defining crossroads—one that will shape the future of Cameroon for generations to come.

By Alain Agbor Ebot in Ngoundere