Paul Biya, world’s oldest president, declared election winner

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, 92, the world’s oldest president, was declared the country’s presidential election with 53.66% of the vote, according to official results announced on Monday by the Constitutional Council.

Rival candidate and former government minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary came second with 35.2%, the council said. Tchiroma had claimed victory against the incumbent two days after the October 12 election.

Biya has led the central African nation since 1982. With his re-election, he can now govern until 2032.

The results were announced a day after four protesters were shot dead in Douala, the economic capital, while more than 100 were arrested as hundreds of people stormed streets in several cities.

Tchiroma had claimed victory days before the election, citing results he said were collated by his party. Biya dismissed the claim.

According to Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, governor of the Littoral Region that includes Douala, several members of the security forces were also injured in Douala by the protesters. He said at least 105 protesters were arrested.

Videos online showed protesters clashing with security forces, who fired tear gas and tried to disperse people barricading major roads in Douala and other cities, including Garoua and Maroua in the north.

Dozens of opposition supporters, activists and leaders were arrested in recent days. Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji told reporters on Saturday that the government arrested several people plotting violent attacks.

Tensions built ahead of the election in Cameroon, a country of nearly 30 million people. The decision by Biya, who has been in power for nearly half his life, to seek reelection angered youth and the opposition.

Source: Reuters