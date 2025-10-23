Commendation of Rev. Tegha Afuhwi Nji, PhD On the Occasion of the Conferral of your Doctoral Degree

Dear Fr. Dr. Tegha Afuhwi Nji,

Ever since our serendipitous encounter in Mamfe, Cameroon in 2012, I have always been amazed by the gift of your unmatchable intellect, your passion for knowledge, and the magnanimity which continues to mark your ascent of the academic ladder. I had long since developed a keen interest in your academic pursuits.

Over the years, especially at the Conferences in which I have been privileged to listen to your research, I have grown in my profound admiration of your ability to harmonize the Kingdom of Thought and the Kingdom of God, in a way that shows an inner entelechy between faith and reason, a relationship that cannot and should not be settled once and for all, given that every age is called upon to give an account of our hope in Christ (1 Peter 3:15).

Clearly, your doctoral work on Ratzinger and the doctrine of election in dialogue with the philosophical trends of modernity, from Descartes to Nietzsche, itself a uniquely ambitious project, at the prestigious Notre Dame University, and the Eli J. and Helen Shaheen Award in the Humanities that has followed it, are testimonies to the great gift of your intellect that continues to amaze and inspire some of us. I certainly speak for many Ratzingerians when I say how blessed we are having you as a young luminary in the Ratzinger Family, particularly the Ratzinger Neuer Schülerkreis, and that we look forward to the publication of your research.

You inspire me and many in the Ratzinger family. I have no doubt that someday you will win the prestigious Vatican Ratzinger Theology Prize, and by so doing, make Africa proud, and likewise you adoptive “home,” the USA, where you currently reside and will be serving as professor of Systematic Theology at the Graduate School of Theology of the Augustine Institute, Florissant, Missouri.

May you continue to open the path for us to appreciate all the more, the great theological legacy of Joseph Ratzinger/Benedict XVI. Thank you for cooperating with the grace of the intellect. We will continue to count on you to help us to believe, in order to understand, and to understand, the better to believe, and to forge an understanding of culture that is truly open to its transcendental telos. The Church in Africa and the Universal Church, owe you an abiding gratitude, Dr. Tegha. Hearty Congratulations, Esteemed Ratzingerian.

Rev. Maurice Agbaw-Ebia, Ph.D. S.T.D. Ed.D.

Executive Assistant to the President,

Professor of Philosophy and Theology

Catholic Institute of Technology,

Castel Gandolfo, Rome, Italy

June 2, 2025.