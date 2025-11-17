Yaoundé: US Secretary Rubio’s call with the Picture
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with President Paul Biya to congratulate him on his inauguration.
During their conversation, the Secretary and the President discussed deepening the partnership between the United States and Cameroon to advance shared goals, including strengthening security as well as achieving regional peace and prosperity for both nations.
The Secretary commended Cameroon for its role as a partner in the fight against terrorism.