Yaoundé: Driver of Prado linked to killing of journalist Martinez Zogo arrested

The man widely believed to have been the driver of the black Prado used to kill the financial crime radio host Martinez Zogo has been arrested in Yaoundé, Cameroon Intelligence Report has gathered from a well-placed source at the Secretariat for Defense.

Our source in the nation’s capital hinted that the yet to be identified getaway driver currently held under high security is already confirming evidence pointing to business tycoon Amougou Belinga as being the masterminded of the brutal murder of journalist Martinez Zogo.

Martinez Zogo, a household name in Cameroonian journalism was kidnapped, humiliated in the presence of Amougou Belinga and killed after he promised revealing a massive fraud scheme involving the disgraced so-called media guru.

This reporter contacted Amougou Belinga’s lawyer early this morning but he declined to make a statement saying his English is not too good.

Martinez Zogo became famous for reporting several fake financial transactions between the Amougou Belinga business empire and the ruling CPDM crime syndicate.

Pierre Amougou Belinga is on trial along with 22 other men for alleged involvement in a series of murders and attempted murders.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai