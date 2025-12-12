Breaking News

Unity Palace: Ngoh Ngoh will remain a key figure in the new Biya government

President Biya has reportedly made a decision regarding the future of his powerful Secretary General Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh.

According to intelligence sources inside the Unity Palace, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh has been assured by the 92-year-old dictator that he will be reappointed in the next government.

In the nation’s capital, discussions are going on to form a new government following Biya’s stolen victory in the presidential election on 12 October 2025.

According to a highly placed government official who spoke to Cameroon Intelligence Report but sued for anonymity, there is no longer any ambiguity about Ngoh Ngoh’s future involvement.

On Sunday 7 December, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh had a lengthy meeting with Biya, who renewed his confidence in him.

Ngoh Ngoh, one of the closest and most enduring associates of the butcher in Yaoundé, has been a central figure in the power structure for well over a decade. His role as Secretary General at the Presidency with the rank of Minister of State places him at the heart of executive coordination, including the flow of information and decision-making between the presidency and other arms of government.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Rita Akana in Yaoundé

