Minister Victor Mengot says Mamfe will host a CFA500 million multi-purpose training center

Mamfe, a locality in the Manyu department in Cameroon’s Southwest region, will soon host a multi-purpose training center for girls and women. Officials laid the foundation stone last weekend under the supervision of Victor Mengot Arrey, Minister Charged with Mission at the Presidency and an elite of the department.

The project carries an estimated cost of CFA500 million and will rise on a 2,000-square-meter site. Authorities expect construction to last 18 months. Local elites, including the Manyu Women Association, are financing the project and have already mobilized CFA250 million for implementation.

Victor Mengot Arrey told CRTV, the state broadcaster, “This is a multifunctional center that will train women and girls in order to offer them opportunities to escape poverty.”

The future center will offer training in aquaculture, agriculture, tailoring, catering and livestock, among other sectors. The facility aims to equip women with professional skills that enable them to gain economic autonomy through income-generating activities.

The initiative comes as the Manyu department continues to face the impact of the eight-year anglophone crisis, which has triggered extensive security, humanitarian and social challenges. Mamfe, like the broader Southwest region, has experienced significant displacement as residents fled violence.

Conditions have recently begun to stabilize. The construction of this multi-purpose training center aligns with ongoing efforts to revive economic activity and support local reconstruction. The project seeks to create new social and economic opportunities for residents, particularly women and young girls.

Source: Business in Cameroon