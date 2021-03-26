Surging COVID-19 Infections: Biya regime bans festive events in Yaounde
All festive events in Cameroon’s Centre region that hosts the capital city Yaounde have been banned, the region’s governor Naseri Paul Bea said in a statement Thursday evening.
He said the decision was taken following an upsurge in COVID-19 infections and deaths in the region.
The decision came after Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute told a COVID-19 task force meeting on Thursday to intensify sensitization campaigns as infections continue to increase in the Central African nation.
As of Friday, Cameroon had registered 47,669 COVID-19 cases, 38,820 recoveries and 721 deaths, according to data released by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Source: UrduPoint