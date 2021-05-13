Southern Cameroons: President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Fitr

In the message, President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia wished for prosperity of all Southern Cameroons believers who carried out the commands of the Almighty during the holy month of blessings.

The Southern Cameroons leader also expressed hope to witness solidarity among all Ambazonia Self Defense Groups in the fight against French Cameroun colonialism and genocidal campaign in Southern Cameroons.

President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe wished for Southern Cameroons Muslims’ unity in the struggles and quest for the independence of Southern Cameroons.

He expressed hope to witness restoration of peace and stability throughout the Federal Republic of Ambazonia. “Happy Eid Al Fitr to our Muslim brothers and sisters. After a month of fasting, charity and prayer, Allah has brought you through safely today. May Allah grant your heart’s desire or a better, just, peaceful and prosperous nation of Ambazonia” President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe opined.

By Fon Lawrence






