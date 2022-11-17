Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima stresses need for dialog among Ambazonia groups

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government has underlined the need for intensive and productive dialog among all Southern Cameroons restoration groups in order to address ongoing differences in the struggle and respond to the challenges facing Southern Cameroonians.

Dabney Yerima made the comments in a meeting with members of the Ambazonia war cabinet on Tuesday.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader also hailed all Amba fighters in Ground Zero and Ground One for their continued sacrifices, stating that the history of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia will never forget them.

The Ambazonia war cabinet members also exchanged viewpoints on the latest developments in Ground Zero and the plight of all Southern Cameroons detainees including Ambazonia refugees in neighboring Nigeria.

Dabney Yerima stressed that the Ambazonia Interim Government will continue to play a pivotal role in the struggle and that the Interim Government is keen to continue consultations and close coordination with every Southern Cameroons front line figure.

Vice President Dabney Yerima noted that the Interim Government attaches great significance to the Big Rubbergun Gun Project but donations from the diaspora has been very slow because of the nasty happenings in the USA.

By Chi Prudence Asong