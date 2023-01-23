Southern Cameroons Crisis: Total facility set ablaze by Ambazonia fighters in Mamfe

A Total facility located in Mamfe the chief town in Manyu Division has been set ablaze by people suspected to be Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards.

The incident occurred late on Monday when Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces stormed the facility located beside the Mamfe High Court and set it ablaze.

Cameroon Concord News understands the inferno destroyed all the oil storage tanks and other equipment.

The destruction is yet to attract the attention of the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime that is busy resisting a genuine offer from the Canadian government geared towards achieving peace in English speaking Cameroon.

A prominent Manyu citizen contacted by our undercover reporter in Mamfe expressed regret over the destruction of the facility but said French business interest everywhere in Southern Cameroons should be targeted by Amba fighters.

The Francophone Divisional Officer for Manyu is expected to blame the attack on bunkering activities.

By Kinsley Betek in Mamfe