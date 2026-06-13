Ivorian banking group to acquire 50% of General Bank of Cameroon

The Ivorian banking group NSIA has been selected to acquire a 50% stake in General Bank of Cameroon, formerly a subsidiary of Société Générale Cameroon, alongside CNPS.

The transaction takes place amid a broader restructuring of the banking sector in Central Africa and the repositioning of international and regional financial players. It aims to strengthen governance and stability of a strategic bank for Cameroon’s economy.

The deal also reflects the growing role of African banking groups in the CEMAC region and their expansion into local financial institutions while maintaining national participation.

Source: Africa News Agency