Yaoundé: Nguele appointed women’s football coach

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) on Friday appointed Valentine Nguele as the new head coach of the women’s national football team.

Nguele replaces Jean Baptiste Bisseck, who had served since 2023.

Having previously led the country’s women’s top division side Ebolowa, Nguele is under high expectations to guide Cameroon’s campaign at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which starts in Morocco next month.

The new coach will have to provide the team “with the best possible preparation conditions” before the continental tournament, FECAFOOT said in a statement.

Source: Xinhuanet