Southern Cameroons Crisis: IG renews pledge to fight for release of all detainees being held in French Cameroun jails

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government, IG, has renewed its commitment to fight strenuously for the release of all Southern Cameroons detainees including President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides who are being kept behind bars in detention centers across La Republique du Cameroun and are subjected to various forms of torture and mistreatment.

Speaking to members of a Southern Cameroons think tank in Holland, the Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima said the IG and all Ambazonian front line leaders in exile will explore all avenues and will work tirelessly to secure the freedom of all Southern Cameroons detainees.

“Southern Cameroonians must continue to invest in the Big Rubbergun Project to exert pressure on the French Cameroun government and military in order to end the suffering of our detainees, especially President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his advisers – Yerima added.

Vice President Dabney Yerima lambasted the international community for its failure to take an effective measure against the Yaoundé regime’s growing mistreatment of Southern Cameroons prisoners of conscience.

Yerima called on the international community to force the Biya Francophone regime in French Cameroun into releasing all English speaking Southern Cameroonians in French Cameroun jails describing the detention of the Southern Cameroons leader and his senior advisers as a blatant violation of international conventions and principles, particularly the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Conventions on the Protection of Civilians and Prisoners of War.

Thousands of Southern Cameroonian detainees are currently held in many French Cameroun jails, with dozens of them including President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe serving multiple life sentences.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai