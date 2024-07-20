Southern Cameroons Crisis: 4 Amba fighters killed in Alabukam

At least four Ambazonia fighters have been killed in a Yaoundé-backed military offensive in the Northwest region, the army said on Saturday.

The raid took place Friday in Alabukam, a neighborhood in Bamenda, the regional capital.

Among those killed was deputy commander of the Ambazonia Restoration Force in the locality the Francophone dominated military said in a statement.

Bamenda has witnessed renewed violence since early July, after Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces ordered that all taxis in the city be painted in blue and white, the colors of the flag of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Armed English speaking fighters began clashing with the Francophone dominated government forces in the South West and North West in 2017.

By Fon Lawrence with files