President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe calls for withdrawal of La Republique troops, Atanga Nji Boys from Ambazonia

The leader of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe called on Thursday for the withdrawal of all Cameroon government army soldiers and French Cameroun armed militias known as Atanga Nji Boys from Southern Cameroons territory without further delay in an interview with the pan African French language news magazine Jeune Afrique.

President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe also welcomed US Congress new unified efforts, which is set to lead the Biya French Cameroun regime after four years of conflict to the negotiating table.

“The people of the Southern Cameroons, (also known as Ambazonia) are a peace-loving people. They want peace at all cost. Remember, that in 1958 Southern Cameroons had a democratic election and a peaceful transfer of power during their period of self-rule under British trusteeship. The people still have and cherish these values. However, there can be no peace without justice. If Mr Biya claims he does not know whom to talk to, then why were we abducted from Nigeria in January 2018?” President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe said.

“With regards to La Republique du Cameroun government’s claim that we have been totally defeated, this is not the first time we are hearing that from them. They should match their words with reality. Remember their denial of Ngarbuh Massacre and many others. The war has been raging unabated for 4 years now. Under his instructions and watch Mr Biya’s forces have embarked on committing genocide in the Southern Cameroons/ Ambazonia. The world silently watches as this goes on, in complete disregard of the R2P commitment and the Never Again Promise after the 1993/94 Genocide in Rwanda. We are bothered if the war continues for a long time because of the lives of our people killed every day by Cameroun military forces, but until Mr Biya and his colonial forces leave our territory, for us, it is “TOTAL INDEPENDENCE OR RESISTANCE FOREVER” President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe furthered.

The level of barbarism being perpetuated by the Cameroon government military and the Francophone dominated government militias as Yaoundé pursue its genocidal war and scorch earth policy to completely annihilate the Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) is alarming. As a result of the on-going genocide in the Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia), an estimated 20,000 people have been killed, over 500 towns and villages have been burnt down, over 120,000 people are seeking refuge in Nigeria and further afield, over 1million people are internally displaced or living in bushes and over 3,000 persons incarcerated in prisons and detention facilities.

While not exonerating Ambazonian self-defense forces, the international community is also aware that the Biya Francophone regime is doing everything through its private militia (popularly known as Atanga Nji Boys) to commit atrocities and link them to Ambazonia self-defense forces, so as to evoke international sympathy.

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government have previously denounced the presence in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia of Cameroon government troops and armed groups made up of unemployed Southern Cameroons youth.

By Asu Vera Eyere








