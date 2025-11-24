Pope Leo XIV appeals for release of hostages in Cameroon

In Cameroon earlier this month, a group of Catholic priests and lay faithful were kidnapped, as well.

According to a letter from the Archdiocese of Bamenda received by Crux and published to archdiocesan social media on Saturday, a parish priest and his assistant were taken by separatist Ambazonian fighters on Nov. 15.

For years, the separatists have been trying to establish an independent state in the English-speaking western reach of Cameroon on the border with Nigeria.

Four other priests and one layman, who had gone to plea for the parish priest’s release, were held by the fighters.

The letter from Bamenda’s archbishop, Andrew Nkea, says all but one of the hostages – Father John Berinyuy Tatah – have been released. Tatah, the letter states, is being held for ransom.

“We have made our position clear that the Church never gives ransoms,” the letter states.

The archbishop’s letter also calls on clergy and religious in the Ndop deanery of Baba 1 – the administrative division of the archdiocese in which the kidnappings took place – to close schools and churches if the hostage is not released by Wednesday, Nov. 26.

“If by Friday, 28th November 2025, Fr. John is still in captivity,” the letter states, “the Archbishop, all the priests, religious and members of Christ’s lay faithful will go to Baba 1 and march to the place where Fr. John is being held, and either bring him home, or remain there until he is released.”

The letter also calls on military personnel “to be professional and ethical in their relationship with the people,” noting that soldiers are “supposed to maintain law and order and ensure the security of the people,” rather than “exploit them by collecting money from them or torturing them in any way.”

Source: Crux