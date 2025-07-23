Over 80 apply to run for the Unity Palace

Over 80 candidates have submitted applications to run for Cameroon’s presidency, said the country’s electoral body Elections Cameroon (Elecam) on Tuesday.

On the list of applicants released by Elecam were incumbent President Paul Biya, and opposition leaders Maurice Kamto and Joshua Osih.

Two former ministers and allies of Biya, Issa Tchiroma Bakary and Bello Bouba Maigari, also applied for the presidential candidacy, which involves seven females and 26 independent candidates.

The final list of those qualified to run for the election will be published 60 days before the voting day after Elecam reviews the applications.

The presidential election will begin on Oct. 12.

