White House hits back at reports Trump named in Epstein files

The White House has pushed back against reports that President Donald Trump is among hundreds of names that appear in justice department documents relating to the late convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The claims were “nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media”, a White House spokesman said.

It comes as a US judge denied the justice department’s bid to unseal Florida court files on Epstein.

The Trump administration has been under mounting pressure to disclose more information about the well-connected sex offender. While campaigning last year, Trump had promised to release such files.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s name appeared multiple times with many others, including other high-profile figures, in records held by the justice department.

Being named in these documents is not evidence of any criminal activity, nor has Trump ever been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein case.

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump in a routine briefing at the White House in February that the files contained hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialised with Epstein in the past.

Bondi also told the president that the Epstein records included child pornography and victim information that should not be disclosed, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Source: BBC