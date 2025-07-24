Football: Bryan Mbeumo joins Manchester United

Bryan Mbeumo signed a contract with Manchester United on July 21, lasting until June 2030, with an option to extend it by one year. The Cameroonian striker spoke to the media moments after the deal went through, sharing his excitement.

“As soon as I knew I had the opportunity to join Manchester United, I seized the chance to sign for the club of my dreams, the team whose jersey I wore as a child,” Mbeumo said.

He also outlined his ambitions. “My goal is always to be better than yesterday. I know that I have the mindset and character needed to reach a higher level here, by learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.”

Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils’ coach, currently touring the United States for pre-season, wants Mbeumo to join the team quickly. After a difficult season, Amorim counts heavily on the striker to rebuild a strong attack.

“Everyone has told me about the environment and the promising projects for the future,” Mbeumo added.

The club clearly values this signing as a crucial step toward revival. Jason Wilcox, Manchester United’s sporting director, praised Mbeumo’s record. “Bryan’s goals and assists in the Premier League are exceptional. His remarkable consistency places him among the most productive players in England over the past three seasons.”

Manchester United targeted Mbeumo as a priority this transfer window. They activated his purchase option for a hefty €81 million—over CFA53 billion. His 18 goals last season made him the Premier League’s fourth highest scorer, convincing United’s management.

Mbeumo inherits the number 19 jersey, previously worn by stars like Raphaël Varane, Marcus Rashford, and Danny Welbeck. At 25, he embarks on the third chapter of his professional career. He trained at Troyes in France, joined Brentford in England in 2019, and now moves to the Red Devils.

