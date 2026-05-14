Southern Cameroons Crisis: soldier killed, another seriously hurt by Amba fire in attack near Nkambe

A member of the Cameroonian military has lost his life following an attack carried out Wednesday evening in Remi, a locality situated between Noni and Nkambe in the North West Region.

‎According to local sources, the incident unfolded when armed men targeted security forces operating in the area. During the exchange, one soldier was fatally hit, while another sustained injuries reportedly in his right leg.

‎The wounded serviceman is said to have been evacuated for medical attention, though details about his current condition remain limited.

‎The attackers are suspected to be separatist fighters active in the region, where clashes between armed groups and government forces have persisted for years. However, no group has officially claimed responsibility for the assault.

‎As of now, there has been no formal statement from administrative or military authorities regarding the incident.

Source: Lebledparle.com