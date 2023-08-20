Niger’s junta says it will restore civilian rule within 3 years

The leader of mutinous soldiers who ousted Niger’s democratically elected president said Saturday night that they will return the country to civilian rule within three years.

General Abdourahmane Tiani gave no details on the plan, saying on state television only that the principles for the transition would be decided within 30 days at a dialogue to be hosted by the junta.

“I am convinced that … we will work together to find a way out of the crisis, in the interests of all,” Tiani said, commenting after his first meeting with a regional delegation seeking to resolve the West African nation’s crisis.

Source: France 24