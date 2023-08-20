Douala: French diplomat, 66, found hanged

A French diplomat was found dead at his residence in Nkongmondo located in the Douala first district.

Christian Hue’s body was discovered hanging on a rope by police but it is still unclear and authorities would not give further details.

Police in Douala have not publicly commented on the death, which was reported on Friday18 August 2023.

Cameroon Intelligence Report gathered that the French citizen was 66 years old and was listed as Deputy Consul at the Consulate General of France in Douala.

CIR sources in Douala have hinted that he was recently named in a scandal involving the sale of French visas to Nigerian businessmen in Cameroon.

By Ewang Miriam Metchane with files