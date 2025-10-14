Breaking News

Issa Tchiroma wins 2025 Presidential election

Issa Tchiroma will make a triumphant entering to the Unity Palace after winning the 2025 Cameroon presidential election.

The former Biya acolyte carved out a decisive victory with wins in all ten regions of the country.

“Today, it is with deep emotion and immense pride that I address you. Together, we have written history.

Throughout this campaign, I saw a Cameroon standing tall. I saw women, men, youth, and elders braving threats, facing intimidation, yet remaining mobilized. I saw voters keeping watch in polling stations until the end of the night, protecting their voices, defending the truth of the ballot box. This courage, this determination will forever remain engraved in the memory of our Nation” the president-elect said.

President-elect Issa Tchiroma thanked the Cameroonian people for believing in him and thanked the nation for believing in change.

“Thank you to all who voted, and to all who protected their vote. You are the true heroes of this victory” Tchiroma furthered.

To the defeated Paul Biya of the Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement, Issa Tchiroma stated that “I call on all institutions, all administrative authorities, all officials, not to make themselves enemies of the people they are meant to serve. The time of fear, manipulations, and false calculations is over. The only camp that matters today is that of Cameroon.”

Our live coverage of the Cameroon election continues

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

